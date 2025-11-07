Scary video shows massive wild animal's encounter with golf cart: 'Aggressive'

Elk may be relatively common in certain parts of the United States, but that doesn't make encounters with these majestic creatures any less dangerous.

Popular news platform AccuWeather recently shared a candid clip on Instagram of a bull elk chasing after a speeding golf cart in Estes Park, Colorado. At one point, the elk even got close enough to head-butt the back of the vehicle with its antlers.

Meanwhile, several other elk could be seen relaxing serenely along the grassy parkgrounds in the foreground of the video. It just goes to show that these creatures can be quite docile for the most part — that is, unless they feel threatened, confronted, or intruded upon by human activities or other sudden circumstances, especially in close proximity to their young.

"Remember to give wildlife space!" AccuWeather wrote in the caption. "The National Park Service recommends staying at least 75 feet away from elk, and even more distance during the fall rut when bull elk may become more aggressive."

This elk stopped chasing before it could inflict any major damage upon the golf cart or any of its passengers. In many cases, however, elk can cause serious and potentially fatal injuries when they charge at humans.

It's natural for elk and other wildlife to become hostile when humans get too close, but these days, as urban and industrial developments encroach upon natural habitats and put ecosystems at risk, these encounters are growing increasingly common.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

It's not just humans that may suffer harmful consequences as a result of human-wildlife confrontations; often, the animals are unfairly punished for reacting to human behavior and may be restrained or even scheduled for euthanization as a result.

Several commenters under the original Instagram post opted to "take sides" in the recorded encounter between elk and human cart. Fortunately, most proved understanding of the elk's hostility toward the disruptive driver.

"I mean, we are in their home," one user noted.

"Maybe don't put a golf course on their land," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



