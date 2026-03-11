Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous behavior near massive wild animal: 'I am at a loss for words'

"Enjoy them, but enjoy them from afar."

Have you ever gotten claustrophobic in a crowd of people?

That's probably what these two elk were feeling when tourists surrounded them on all sides in Colorado's Estes Park.

A concerned onlooker took a video of the situation, and the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account reposted it.

"I am at a loss for words on this one. This was yesterday afternoon," the original source, Seth (@coloradoadventuresco), stated.

The clip shows visitors and families with young children meandering and taking photos within a few feet of the two animals.

It's certainly cool to see elk with your own eyes. But the behavior of the people in the video is dangerous. Getting that close to any wild animal is never a good idea, and elk are no exception — especially in this case.

That's because this moment happened during the animals' rut season in early fall, the Tourons of National Parks account explained.

The rut season is when animals like elk, deer, and moose become more active and on edge in advance of the coming winter. It's their time to focus on mating, and it often involves getting into physical fights to prove dominance.

All that to say, one unexpected move by a human, and that nice photo opportunity could be quickly ruined by 800 pounds of charging elk. The animals have sharp antlers and hooves and aren't afraid to use them if they get spooked or if their territory or calves are threatened.

Staying mindful of where the animals are and keeping at least 75 feet away at all times is the best way to stay safe. Keeping an extra eye out on the road is also a good idea.

This kind of awareness helps keep both people and wildlife safe, since animals can be put down if an altercation happens and a person gets hurt.

"Just leave them alone," one commenter wrote.

"I would never stand that close!" another warned.

"Enjoy them, but enjoy them from afar," a third advised.

