Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous actions near massive wild animal: 'They don't understand'

An onlooker at a national park wisely kept their distance while observing other tourists getting dangerously close to a large animal.

The video was shared on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page, highlighting the danger people unnecessarily put themselves in at national parks to get up close and personal with wildlife.

In the clip, the onlooker watched as people approached a bull moose at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming to try to take better photos. Thankfully, the moose remained calm, and the people walked away after getting their photos.

Moose may appear to be gentle giants and seem harmless due to their nature as herbivores, but like any animal, they deserve respect and space.

They can cause serious harm to humans if provoked or if they feel threatened, though that happens only in rare occurrences. Per The New York Times, around 10 people per year are attacked by moose in Alaska, and at least four people were injured in Colorado in 2023.

These kinds of encounters are also dangerous for the animal as well. They can face injury or, in some cases, end up euthanized by officials, even if the human was at fault for provoking the animal.

Even with the dangers regularly being broadcast by national parks and other wildlife officials, many people still choose to get dangerously close to animals, from elk chasing a family in Grand Canyon National Park to someone getting far too close to a grizzly bear.

People in the comments of the video were firmly on the side of the moose.

"Yes, they think they're so cool getting that selfie — until they hear the thudding hooves on the ground heading at them!" one person wrote.

"They don't understand that they can film from so far away with all of their phones," added another.

