Police seize 240 pounds of black-market elephant tusks worth $85k in raid

The National Police Service acted on intelligence that the suspects were intending to finalize the transaction at a local hotel.

Authorities made a major bust of illegally trafficked animal parts in Namanga, Kenya.

What's happening?

According to The Eastleigh Voice, over 240 pounds of elephant tusks were intercepted during a sale. The National Police Service and Kenya Wildlife Service acted on intelligence that the suspects were intending to finalize the transaction at a local hotel.

"They found Imani Manasi Msumbwa and Justin Mwalima, both Tanzanian nationals, and Alton Jilaoneka, a Kenyan, lounging as if they were kings on their throne, completely unaware their reign was about to come to an end," said Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations in a statement.

"But in a twist of fate, Justin Mwalima made a daring escape at the first sign of trouble, slipping away like a wisp of smoke. The remaining two didn't stand a chance and were arrested on the spot."

The 20 pieces of tusks recovered were valued at 11 million Kenyan shillings, or just a little over $85,000. These products often find their way to international markets, including in the United States.

Why is ivory trafficking concerning?

African elephants were hunted to the brink of extinction for their ivory. Despite protections, the trade persists. The monetary incentives to poach elephants, combined with the pressures they face from habitat degradation, make it all the more challenging for these important animals to recover.

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Even if an elephant is left alive after its tusks are harvested, the wounds are prone to infection, leading to the elephant's eventual death.

Protecting elephants from such a fate is important for maintaining ecosystem balance. By sheer virtue of their mass, elephants are important landscape engineers. They can clear wilderness areas, giving low-lying vegetation access to sunlight that would be otherwise blocked by a mature canopy. They're powerful enough to dig dry riverbeds, which eventually become watering holes for a variety of species.

What's being done about ivory trafficking?

Kenya has been engaged in strong enforcement actions to deter ivory trafficking. Another large shipment was intercepted in January.

You can take local action by advocating for enhanced habitat protection and resources for enforcement personnel.

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