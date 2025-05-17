  • Outdoors Outdoors

Terrifying video shows tourists running for their lives while being chased by angry elephant: 'Although many wildlife appear tame, they are not'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: Instagram

A terrifying video that has gone viral captured an elephant chasing after tourists on the National Highway in Bandipur Forest

"The incident occurred as the man and others were standing by the roadside when the Elephant approached from behind," said the caption of the video, posted by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account. 

It then warned tourists not to get out of their vehicles within the forest area. One of the men in the video sustained injuries from the attack. 

Significant dangers exist when humans attempt to disturb nature. Doing so can put you at risk of harm while endangering animals and protected areas. 

As the National Park Service specified, some of the hazards of closely interacting with wild animals include injury to yourself or the animal and the prospect of "food conditioning." 

"Although many wildlife appear tame, they are not," the NPS wrote. "It is important to resist the urge to pet and hold them."

There have also been numerous cases of people and their pets transferring diseases to wildlife. 

"For example, heartworm from dogs and cats can kill wildlife such as foxes, wolves, coyotes, bobcats, and mountain lions. Black-footed ferrets die from the flu if humans are sick and get too close. Wolves can be infected by canine parvovirus from dogs and many animals can be affected by toxoplasmosis, which is carried by cats," the NPS added. 

Human interference and interaction can be particularly harmful to endangered species like elephants. The threat of disease and the damage to their habitat can impact their already dwindling numbers. As a result, some populations of elephants have declined a whopping 90%.

Many commenters were overwhelmingly angry at the tourists for coming too close to the elephant.

"WTH are they thinking?!?" wrote one.

Another speculated on how dangerous the entire situation had been.

"He's so lucky to be alive," they said.

