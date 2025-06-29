Experts stunned as animal colony on remote island rebounds from catastrophic loss: 'Great news'

The effort to monitor and protect the population is ongoing.

A remote colony of elephant seals in southern Chile is showing signs of recovery after being devastated by avian flu just two years ago. Scientists are calling it an "unexpected and hopeful" turn that could offer valuable lessons for future wildlife protection efforts.

In 2023, an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) swept through the fjords of Chilean Patagonia, wiping out nearly half of the local southern elephant seal population. But according to Mongabay, researchers tracking the colony during the 2024–2025 breeding season found that the population had nearly doubled. They counted 33 new seal pups, up from just 16 the previous year.

The colony's rebound may be thanks to its extreme isolation, which limited exposure to outside animals and people.

"It is great news for the conservation of the species, because Jackson [Bay], by being in inland waters of fjords and canals, may act as a protective barrier against pandemics," said Cristóbal Arredondo, a veterinarian.

Recovery doesn't just help elephant seals — it can also support ocean ecosystems in general. Elephant seals are considered a sentinel species, meaning their health can offer early clues about the condition of marine environments. And by surviving in a relatively untouched part of the world, this colony may be helping scientists understand how to keep other species safe, too.

The effort to monitor and protect the population is ongoing as researchers are planning drone surveys and DNA tests to detect any lingering traces of the virus, and the team is also calling for stricter rules to keep people and equipment from spreading disease to remote areas.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, early detection and disease monitoring are becoming increasingly critical in a warming, interconnected world. Meanwhile, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has emphasized the importance of biodiversity protection during outbreaks to preserve global ecosystem balance.

Recent examples include the return of the wolverine to its natural range in Finland after decades of absence, and new efforts in China to track and protect the endangered Yangtze finless porpoise. Both cases show how habitat protection and ongoing conservation work can give even the most at-risk species a chance to come back.

