Footage shows tourists receive instant karma after driving dangerously close to elephants

"I know everyone wants to see them up close, but this is their home, their everyday life."

Make Way for Elephants doesn't quite have the same ring as the children's book classic Make Way for Ducklings, but the directive is probably more important for your safety.

Tourist Nadja Košmrlj shared a frightening encounter with an elephant herd crossing on the Kruger National Park - The Best Of Kruger group's Facebook page.

When you are really excited about Kruger and you visit it for the first time in your life...and in that friggin rain pretty much the only animal that you see is a really angry elephant that charges at your car...maybe it's a sign I should just stay home next time 😂 P.S.: my underwear is in the laundry 😂😂😂 P.P.S.: Just kidding about staying home - going back tomorrow 😀 Posted by Nadja Košmrlj on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The video shows the tourist and a companion driving up to a herd in the South African National Park. Košmrlj and the driver's excitement and awe quickly changed to fear after a lone elephant charged at them.

The driver obliged, and Košmrlj had a bit of a nervous laughing fit while saying "Oh, my God" repeatedly. The elephant was satisfied with the car going into reverse, and it opted to rejoin its crew.

"When you are really excited about Kruger and you visit it for the first time in your life...and in that friggin rain pretty much the only animal that you see is a really angry elephant that charges at your car," Košmrlj wrote in the caption of the video.

She made light of the incident afterward, writing "my underwear is in the laundry," and joking that perhaps it was a sign she should stay home. She clarified that going back was in the plans for the next day.

While she and her partner were fine, the incident served as a reminder of the need to respect wildlife. Driving towards elephants as they cross is probably not the smartest move.

Animals that harm humans, even if provoked, are often euthanized for fear that they will do so again. The removal of even one animal from an ecosystem can have negative knock-on effects for biodiversity.

In the visitors' defense, the rainy, cloudy conditions might have made it difficult to see the elephants approaching.

Commenters on Facebook were happy that the two were OK, but they highlighted the importance of maintaining distance and staying aware.

"Please give elephants their space and enough space for the herd to cross the road without feeling impeded," one wrote. "I know everyone wants to see them up close, but this is their home, their everyday life."

"Some people don't give them any space," another added. "I mean I would get fed up as well."

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