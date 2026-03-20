Video shows elk charging at car after national park tourists get in the way: 'That was satisfying'

A driver in Jasper National Park in Canada found themselves between an elk and the side of the road that the animal wanted to reach. The elk ended up taking its horns to the visitor's vehicle.

The social media account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a video of the incident.

"What the video does not show is that the bull elk came from the left side of the highway so traffic stopped to let it go across. But, the cows were on the right side of the highway and the bull saw that car as being in between him and his cows so he became aggressive," the caption read.

"This happens when humans start invading their home," it continued.

While this driver may not have been acting as egregiously as others often shared by the social media account, the Jasper National Park website does say not to stop in driving lanes — something the driver appeared to be doing, likely to get a closer look at the elk.

Had the driver not stopped, the elk likely would not have had the chance to ram the car. The park's page further advises giving wildlife space, as animals can be unpredictable. Erratic behavior can be exacerbated during mating season or when an animal's young are present.

Not only can human-wildlife encounters lead to injuries for the people involved, but the animals involved in these situations may be injured themselves or even "lethally removed," threatening an area's biodiversity. Such encounters can also cause anxiety for visitors who observe them, diminishing the enjoyment of natural habitats.

Given how often wildlife is harassed in these settings, commenters had strong opinions.

"That was satisfying," one stated simply.

"That animal is terrified, confused, and has no idea which way to turn for safety," another added.

"Wrong time of year to be around them," a third pointed out, referring to mating season. "They are protective of [their] area!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.