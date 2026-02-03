Man makes horrifying discovery while hiking in wildlife habitat: 'Completely intact'

Travel content creator Murphy Ng saw something distressing while hiking near the Maliau Basin Studies Centre in Sabah, Malaysia, The New Straits Times reported.

What's happening?

Ng was walking along the Avian Trail with a ranger last December. At first, he didn't know what he was looking at.

"We spotted several piles of elephant dung along the trail, and I noticed something metallic and shiny," Ng said. "At first, I thought it was just a small candy wrapper, but when I pulled it out, it turned out to be an entire plastic bag, completely intact."

The Times said that Ng shared the incident on Facebook. He encouraged people to be mindful of how they dispose of plastic as well.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

This wasn't the first time an animal has had plastic in its digestive system, and it likely won't be the last. Even if the elephant did swallow a candy wrapper, plastic of all sizes can be harmful.

Environment America reported that microplastics can make fish swim more slowly and damage their genes, which they can pass down to their offspring. A pregnant sperm whale was also found with almost 50 pounds of plastic in her stomach. All kinds of plastic waste kill over 1 million marine animals every year.

The effects of plastic pollution on marine life ripple out into how people live, too.

As microplastics disrupt how oceans absorb carbon, air pollution persists and warms the planet. Rising temperatures are contributing to extreme weather events, which can cause people to lose their jobs, homes, and ways of life.

Reducing plastic pollution helps people and wildlife live fuller lives in healthier and safer environments.

What's being done about plastic waste?

Per the Times, elephant expert Dr. Cheryl Cheah said there are no known elephant deaths in Malaysia linked to plastic consumption.

Supporting brands that use less plastic or make plastic obsolete, such as Stasher bags, is crucial to reducing overall plastic use. But those options can be more expensive upfront and aren't accessible to everyone.

Encouraging and advocating for brands to use less plastic, especially if it's a coordinated effort, can help. Even making sure your plastic makes its way into the trash instead of the grass can reduce pollution in ecosystems.

