Baby elephant swept from family by swollen river is reunited after rescuers use fresh dung trick

"The Virtues were cautious at first, then welcomed him home."

In an incredible rescue effort, a 2-month-old elephant calf that was separated from its family was reunited with the herd. The rescue depended on quick action, careful coordination, and one surprisingly effective trick: a coating of fresh dung.

In an Instagram Reel, conservation group Save the Elephants (@savetheelephants) shared the story of a baby elephant that got separated from its family, the Virtues, during a crossing of the swollen Ewaso Nyiro River near Larsens in Kenya.

"Reuniting lost calves with their families in the wild is delicate and challenging work — and when it succeeds, it's magic," the organization wrote.

According to the organization, tourists spotted the calf alone and alerted rescuers. The response became a joint effort involving the Save the Elephants team, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, and rangers from Samburu National Reserve.

Rescuers caught the calf and carried it into a Land Cruiser before transporting it to Buffalo Springs, where they tried to reunite it with its family. The group said the male had been apart from the herd for more than three hours — a long and risky separation for such a young elephant.

To help the family recognize the calf, rescuers used fresh elephant dung to mask unfamiliar scents. In the video, the calf was released into an open landscape, and the herd accepted it.

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"The Virtues were cautious at first, then welcomed him home," the caption said. "He was even seen nuzzling his mother and playing with the other calves."

For a baby elephant, separation from the herd can quickly become life-threatening. Young calves depend on their mothers and the wider family group for food, protection, and guidance, especially in harsh terrain and around dangerous water crossings.

The rescue's success highlights how much community awareness matters. In this case, tourists noticing that something was wrong helped set the rescue in motion. Without that early alarm, the calf's odds would likely have been far worse.

The reunion shows what is possible when conservation groups, park rangers, and observers work together quickly. Save the Elephants credited the combined efforts of its team, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, and Samburu National Reserve rangers for safely returning the calf to its family.

The organization also noted that a second rescued calf, which was unable to be reunited with its family, was receiving expert care and doing well. It will be raised and rewilded.

Viewers praised the rescue and reunion, as well as the patience involved. Many pointed to the careful efforts that made it possible.

"What great cooperation between all of you," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "A thank you to the tourists who spotted baby and raised the alarm!"

"Incredible work," someone else said.

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