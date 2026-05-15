Rescue elephant filmed striking the same pose 18 months apart

"I had no idea how very unique each elephant is!"

A video from Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is delighting animal lovers online after capturing one rescued elephant doing the exact same quirky move a year and a half apart.

The star of the video is Korbessa, an orphaned elephant being raised through the trust's rehabilitation program. In the before-and-after clip, she drops into what her keepers call her signature "frog pose" — once in an older video and again 18 months later — in the same dust pile and almost the exact same position.

It is the kind of moment people love to see in rescued animals, demonstrating evidence of recovery and a glimpse of personality.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust put it best in the caption: "The more things change, the more they stay the same. Korbessa, our little frog, is still frogging her way through life."

According to the trust, the matching clips come during a major transition period for Korbessa. In its Instagram caption, the trust said the bulls she had been with, Toto, Natibu, and Mwinzi, had graduated to Ithumba — a unit that reintegrates them back into the wild — making Korbessa the senior elephant at the Kaluku headquarters in Tsavo, Kenya.

Keepers said they had wondered how she would respond to the shift, and the trust wrote in its caption that she "hasn't skipped a beat" as the leader of "a little girl gang."

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The update is about more than a cute social media moment. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is known for rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants in Kenya, often after they have been separated from their herds.

Seeing a young elephant being comfortable, playful, and socially engaged is an encouraging sign for its well-being. It is also a reminder that rehabilitation can help animals regain a sense of normalcy.

That matters for the broader environment, too. Elephants are keystone animals that help shape ecosystems by dispersing seeds, clearing pathways, and influencing vegetation in ways that support other species.

Supporting rescue and rewilding efforts can help more elephants survive long enough to return to protected landscapes where they play an important ecological role.

For viewers, clips like this can also make conservation feel more personal. A familiar pose in a familiar dust pile turns Korbessa from a distant wildlife story into an individual animal people can root for — and that can lead to greater awareness of, and support for, the organizations doing this work on the ground.

As one commenter put it: "You know … before I found Shedrick I had no idea how very unique each elephant is!"

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