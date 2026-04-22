Outbreak of 'electric ants' in France sparks global concerns

The third time was definitely not a charm when it comes to so-called "electric ants" in the south of France.

The Connexion reported that the invasive species took hold once again in the village of Var in Cavalaire-sur-Mer.

Authorities recognized a cluster in the region for the first time in Toulon in 2022, as Radio France Internationale reported. The insect made it to Spain and the continent initially in 2016 and is listed as a species of concern by the European Union.

From South America, these aggressive insects can have multiple adverse effects on humans, animals, crops, and the environment.

Their sting is what earns them their moniker, as it's compared to an electric shock. For humans, it can lead to prolonged pain, swelling, and even serious allergic reactions.

It can be even worse for pets. The electric ant can target animals' eyes, possibly resulting in blindness.

The ecological impact is more extensive, as is the case with many invasive species. Electric ants disrupt native insect populations, pose a threat to birds by attacking their nests, and prop up damaging agricultural pests.

The cohort in Var seems to be able to withstand cold weather, which scientists say could aid it in infiltrating other regions.

Experts are still hopeful they can address the situation with learnings from the past. Instead of ineffective bait traps, the plan is to use insecticide in small and strategic quantities in a wide area over a period of months. Drones are part of the effort.

If electric ants establish themselves, they can be incredibly pricey to eradicate. Australia devotes millions of dollars annually to the cause, for example.

Unfortunately for people, the pests are difficult to see until they start stinging. Local authorities recommend refraining from attempting to manage infestations, as common insecticides don't work well.

Residents can help by reporting stings or spreads to local officials or specialists such as Fredon PACA or the French biodiversity office.

Early detection is vital to stopping the electric ant from setting up camp all across Europe.

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