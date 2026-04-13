Couple donates 300+ acres of New York land, insists on a permanent development ban

"It means so much to us to know it is protected in perpetuity."

Over 300 acres of stunning land in New York have been permanently preserved thanks to a generous contribution from Phyllis and Martin Korn.

The Adirondack Land Trust announced that the couple's gift will ensure 321 acres in Schroon, Essex County, are conserved for the future. This donation consists of two portions: 177 acres designated as Beech Hill and 144 acres known as the Townsend Road property.

"We treasure the beauty of the forest and value the habitat it provides for wildlife," Phyllis Korn said. "It means so much to us to know it is protected in perpetuity."

The couple granted conservation easements on their land, allowing them to maintain control while establishing specific restrictions on its use, including a ban on development. Both protected areas are next to sections of Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest in the state's Forest Preserve.

The Beech Hill property is known for a 2,194-foot peak of the same name and is completely forested. The easement bans development and commercial forestry that could both threaten the forest and nearby water quality as well as worsen erosion.

The Townsend Road property encompasses forests, wetlands, tributaries, and natural shorelines. The donation will permit sustainable timber harvests and allow existing snowmobile trails to continue to be used. It forbids any further development.

The Korn family's donation is just one of many generous moves by like-minded individuals. The Cox family in South Carolina donated a whopping 4,400 acres of land in the Lowcountry to safeguard local wildlife.

This can help ward off threats to nature such as deforestation and overdevelopment. As the news release noted, chopping down forests can remove a valuable ally against erosion and impact water quality for the worse, as American Forests explained.

While it's unlikely many readers have a few hundred acres to give, donating to conservation causes is a way to make a difference just like the Korn family did.

The Adirondack Land Trust is now in charge of ensuring that conservation goals are met annually. For their part, the Korn family hopes that others decide to replicate the gift in the future.

"The wild forests and the views bring us great joy and enrich our lives," Martin Korn said. "We hope our actions today inspire future generations to embrace these values and perpetuate what we have preserved."

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