Researchers find side effects of unfavorable weather grossly underestimated: 'We're all at risk to some degree'

New research into the hidden outcomes of extreme weather events should act as a wake-up call for state officials, a new study warns.

What's happening?

According to Spectrum News 1, a new study by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health surveyed the long-term health outcomes of extreme weather events. The researchers found that extreme weather events leave a lasting health impact. The unfortunate but expected outcomes like PTSD, depression, and overdoses are only part of the equation.

Underlying health issues like heart and lung diseases are often exacerbated in the event of a natural disaster. Additionally, ongoing care for chronic health issues is disrupted when a hurricane forces local health care facilities to close.

For example, the study found that the 31 recorded fatalities caused by the wildfires in Southern California were but the tip of the iceberg. The actual death toll was nearly fifteen times higher: 440 excess deaths can be attributed to the effects of air pollution and restricted access to health care.

Another troubling detail is that the states most vulnerable to extreme weather, outlined here by the Environmental Defense Fund, are also the least prepared. According to Spectrum News 1, professor Sonia Angell explained: "We're all at risk to some degree. Some of us are at greater risk, and need to understand our individual risk so that we can take action to protect that."

Why is preparation for extreme weather so important?

The planet-heating pollution of dirty energy is fueling the significant increase in both the frequency and severity of extreme weather events. Warmer oceans are the perfect breeding ground for hurricanes like Helene and Milton. The effects are felt differently depending on the location. Warm and dry areas are more prone to droughts and heatwaves, just as more temperate regions are at greater risk of excessive rainfall and flash floods.

The research has revealed the gaping holes in local preparedness for the next natural disaster, which, unfortunately, is never too far away.

What's being done to improve preparation?

Long-term reductions in that harmful pollution are paramount, but even in the best-case scenario, extreme weather events are the new reality for the time being. Accordingly, the study's authors urge both state and individual actions to reduce the risks. For example, states are being urged to do a better job of raising awareness and to act locally to bolster health infrastructure and resilience.

At the individual level, it's essential to be proactive and make adequate preparations, such as having an evacuation plan and emergency supplies.

