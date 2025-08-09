  • Outdoors Outdoors

Concerned citizen shares alarming photos of abnormal situation at local creek: 'Awful to see'

"Staff are aware of this and have already taken actions."

While walking along a trail in Australia, a passerby observed a creek flowing in an abnormal shade of bright blue. 

They snapped photos of the disturbing scene and shared them on r/melbourne to raise public awareness about the water pollution. 

The trail user explained that the bright blue polluted water was in the Banyule drain next to a shared trail. Authorities sandbagged the creek in a few places downstream to address the issue. 

The OP added a note to the post: "From what I saw, Yarra Valley Water and the North East Link Project staff are aware of this and have already taken actions to contain this."

The unexpected color of the creek's water is an unfortunate example of the prevalence of pollution in our waterways today. 

Worldwide, residents and tourists have been taking photos and videos to document and share concerning problems in local creeks, rivers, and lakes. Human activity has resulted in a significant amount of waterway pollution due to plastic litter, used tires, illegal dumping, and even car exhaust

Introducing harmful substances and pollutants into creeks damages aquatic ecosystems and limits public recreation activities. It can also contribute to the accumulation of toxins and microplastics, putting the health of humans and wildlife at risk. 

By alerting environmental authorities and the relevant management agencies about water pollution sightings, you can contribute to cleaner water sources and a more sustainable planet. Fortunately, waterway restoration projects can transform polluted waters and restore local ecosystems. 

Taking local action where you live may involve learning about the critical threats to waterways in your area and volunteering your time for cleanup projects. 

In Melbourne, Reddit users encouraged this type of pollution reporting and explained where to report future issues.  

"If you want to report anything like this, there's a great aust app called 'Snap Send Solve' to report rubbish, faulty traffic signals, any kind of infringement," a Reddit user shared. "They will direct the issue to the right council, report the ongoing issue, and get back to you straight away. It's amazing." 

Someone saw an EPA statement about the incident and wrote, "Apparently the source has been traced to a dust suppressant substance used on the North East Link Project."

"Awful to see such a vibrant colour," a Redditor commented

