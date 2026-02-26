Residents share terrifying experience as 'gasoline gangs' descend on community: 'If you don't listen, they kill you'

Colombia's biggest oil company has been polluting local waterways, and related "gasoline gang" violence is making life even more challenging for locals, according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

A pipeline leak flooded the San Silvestre wetlands with oil in October. The owner of the pipeline, state-owned industry giant Ecopetrol, denied wrongdoing.

The cost to local wildlife has been immense, including the death of fish and water buffalo that locals depend on for food.

"Yet again, hundreds of fish, snakes, birds, turtles, and caimans have died overnight," said longtime local fisher Luis Carlos Lambraño, per The Guardian. "If we can't fish, we can't eat. … I feel utter sadness."

The problem has been exacerbated by gangs of pirates that tap into pipelines to steal and sell gasoline on the black market. These gangs have resorted to violence to protect their territory on the water.

"You don't mess with the armed groups. If you don't listen, they will kill you," said Yuly Velásquez, president of a local sustainable fishing organization, per The Guardian.

Why is this important?

Oil spills have tragic consequences for entire ecosystems. The fallout has been experienced time and again, including in Alaska, Louisiana, and Illinois. Even if oil is responsibly distributed without leaks, its production emits a wealth of methane, and once refined into gasoline and burned for energy, the final product creates even more atmospheric pollution.

That pollution traps heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather events such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These impact ecosystems worldwide, not to mention the costs to humanity. Farmers and homeowners alike incur huge costs in the face of these disasters.

What's being done about oil spills?

A leak of Ecopetrol documents called the Iguana Papers revealed the company's efforts to hide the extent of its environmental negligence. This information led activists to call on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Ecopetrol for failing to disclose key information to American shareholders.

While holding corporations to account requires concerted effort by governments and citizens, on an individual basis, it's possible to cut down on oil use in day-to-day life. This removes the incentives to support such harmful production systems. To that end, switching to an EV is a great option and will save you money on monthly expenses.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.