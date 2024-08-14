Government official finds unusual solution in prison inmates to tackle invasive species problem: 'I want correction facilities to help control this alien fish invasion'

"This approach will contribute to food security and allow us to manage the invasive species effectively."

Eating invasive species is an increasingly viable option to help get troublesome plant and animal proliferation under control.

In Thailand, the government has realized it can solve two problems in one swoop by serving up invasive blackchin tilapia to prison inmates, helping to keep populations of the invasive fish down while providing inmates with nutritious meals.

"I want correction facilities to help control this alien fish invasion by catching them and using them as food in prisons," justice minister Thawee Sodsong said, per The Nation. "This approach will contribute to food security and allow us to manage the invasive species effectively. Facilities may even prepare dishes featuring blackchin tilapia for the inmates."

A former inmate and a relative of an incarcerated person have supported the proposal when speaking to The Nation, with the former saying that inmates are often open to trying new dishes.

"If it's safe for everyone else, it should be fine for inmates too," added Rattana, the mother of one of the inmates. "There's nothing unusual if my child is given blackchin tilapia in prison."

The fish aren't anything too unusual to eat. There may be a stigma surrounding them through lack of understanding and knowledge, but they are said to be similar in flavor to the common tilapia.

According to Hawai'i's Department of Land and Natural Resources, blackchin tilapia can devour native aquatic plant populations, which can impact bird species. They can also be aggressive toward native fish, which could have serious repercussions for delicate ecosystems, and are known to carry transmittable diseases between aquatic life.

Of course, doing your research is essential before serving up fauna or flora for dinner. You'll need to make sure they are safe to eat, with both plants and animals potentially having poisonous elements.

Meanwhile, some foraged plants will need to be washed well before eating to get rid of pesticides that may have spread or to clean away particulate matter pollution from car exhausts.

With cats, dogs, and other creatures roaming the area, you may also want to ensure you pick plants that are far away from ground level. (And, if you're a beginner forager, always consult with an expert mentor before eating anything.)

But a plan to serve inmates blackchin tilapia would suggest the fish are tested for safety before being plated up. If the initiative is introduced and proves successful, it could be hugely beneficial to Thailand's waterways.

