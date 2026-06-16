'If we end up having a heat wave, we're in trouble': Eastern Washington's fire outlook worsens

"The easiest fire to stop is the one that doesn't start."

Eastern Washington has several early-season red flags as summer begins, all of which could increase the likelihood of a long, active wildfire season.

Even recent rainfall may do little more than briefly delay what forecasters expect is coming. As meteorologist Jim Wallmann warned, "If we end up having a heat wave, we're in trouble."

What's happening?

Fire activity in Eastern Washington is projected to be higher than normal from June through September, according to the latest outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center, as The Spokesman-Review reported.

According to Wallmann, the weather patterns that took shape over the past year have left the region vulnerable heading into summer.

"Everything that happened over the past has set us up for a potentially big season," Wallmann said. Across much of the West, lower elevations saw weak snowpack. That led to earlier snowmelt and has given forests and grasslands more time to dry out.

That matters because dense timber and fast-growing grasses can become dangerous fuel.

Wallmann said the season may ramp up sooner than usual, adding that "June is going to be unusually active." Fire activity is also expected to run above average in July and August, with August likely to be especially busy.

Rather than easing quickly in September, forecasters expect fire activity to taper off more gradually than it typically does.

"So instead of a quicker ramp-down, we're saying it's going to be a little bit slower," Wallmann said.

Why does it matter?

A more severe fire season can disrupt everyday life far beyond the burn areas themselves. Wildfires can threaten homes, force evacuations, interrupt travel, and place added pressure on emergency crews. Smoke can also spread into both nearby and distant communities, even when the fires are burning hundreds of miles away.

Air quality in Eastern Washington may be affected by fires burning well beyond the region. Wallmann told The Spokesman-Review that smoke from southern British Columbia, as well as Oregon and California, could drift in, leaving residents to deal with pollution from both local and out-of-state fires.

Health officials have warned that smoke exposure can be especially dangerous for people managing chronic conditions such as heart or breathing problems and diabetes, as well as older adults, young children, and pregnant people. That can mean limiting outdoor time, using air filters, and monitoring air quality closely.

What can be done?

Washington state crews are already getting ready for the months ahead. Ryan Rodruck, communications manager for Washington's Department of Natural Resources, said firefighters and aircraft have been positioned in advance, with staffing aligned to what officials expect this season to bring.

Officials have said residents should use this time to prepare both their properties and their evacuation plans. That includes clearing brush and downed limbs, moving firewood farther from the house, trimming overhanging branches, and removing pine needles from gutters.

The Department of Natural Resources also offers home and property assessments to help identify wildfire risks.

Rodruck also urged people in fire-prone areas to pack go-bags, go over family evacuation plans, and learn Washington's three wildfire alert stages — Ready, Set, and Go at Levels 1 through 3, as outlined by The Spokesman-Review.

SmokeReadySpokane.org offers smoke safety guidance, while Air Now's EnviroFlash.Info page can send local air-quality alerts.

Meanwhile, residents should follow burn restrictions and avoid risky behavior during hot, dry weather.

"The easiest fire to stop is the one that doesn't start," Rodruck said. "Make no mistake, we are in fire season right now as we speak."

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