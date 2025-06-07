Officials issue warning over dangerous aftermath of holiday celebrations: 'It affects everyone else'

San Antonio's parks were packed with Easter weekend celebrations, but the weekend was packed with volunteers and clean-up crews packing mounds of garbage left behind.

As reported by KSAT.com, teams from the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers from the Brackenridge Park Conservancy spent the day removing heaps of waste left behind by campers.

The clean-up followed the city's temporary lifting of park curfews to accommodate Easter celebrants, a tradition that unfortunately often ends in environmental strain.

The Brackenridge Park cleanup, also known as the "Cascarone Cleanup," targeted not just large debris like furniture and tents, but smaller, harmful litter such as plastic Easter grass, candy wrappers, and other microplastics that could easily enter nearby waterways.

"Something that could be choked on, something that could go unseen and float into our rivers, and it can become toxic for the animals," said Erin Quintanilla of the Conservancy.

These seemingly small pieces of litter have huge environmental consequences.

As Quintanilla explained, "Everything in this park that goes into the water, it goes downstream. And it affects everyone else."

Microplastics and other waste not only endanger wildlife but can travel through rivers to wider ecosystems, contaminating drinking water sources and harming aquatic life.

Volunteer Emily Hogue, who returned for her second cleanup, said she found the experience rewarding.

"It's nice to give back," she shared, adding that while some biodegradable items like eggshells were left behind, the focus was on removing the more damaging plastics and packaging.

For those who are not near campsites, you can still help with plastic pollution by cutting back on single-use plastics, properly sorting recyclables, and supporting products made from recycled or compostable materials.

Opt for reusable bags, bottles, and containers in your daily routine, and consider participating in local cleanups or donating to organizations that protect waterways.

Even small lifestyle changes, like avoiding glitter and plastic Easter grass, can make a big difference in keeping microplastics out of the environment.

"Disgusting, they want to enjoy the very thing they would destroy if it wasn't for the people who truly care for the wildlife," said one commenter.

"Charge the cost of trash pick up/clean up for each camp location," suggested another.

