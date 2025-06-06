Passerby shares frustrating photo of celebration aftermath at local park: 'I thought it's basic etiquette to clean up'

A celebration in a public park left behind a lot of debris, prompting a Reddit user to vent their frustrations and find some vindication.

In the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of what at first looks like confetti. Upon closer inspection, it appears to be trash from candy wrappers and shattered plastic eggs in their local park.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Easter's day aftermath at the park," they wrote. "Still here after three days. Clean up after your kids, folks.

Their fellow Redditors were similarly irritated by the mess. "I thought it's basic etiquette to clean up? I guess it has become too much to ask for," one person wrote.

"Epic pollution because couldn't be bothered to properly account for easter eggs," another wrote.

A third quipped: "Ever noticed how some people seem to think that you need an engineer from Cal Tech or MIT to operate a trash can?"

The Redditors' irritation at the mess isn't unfounded, as there are consequences to trash, especially plastic trash, in a public park. The trash could easily be spread by the wind and end up in waterways or animal habitats, where wildlife run the risk of ingesting the plastic and choking on it or having it cause damage to their digestive systems.

The plastic Easter eggs will also take years to break down, even if they end up in a landfill, releasing harmful chemicals and microplastics in the process.

There's also the fact that it inhibits other people's enjoyment of nature and services like parks when they're covered in trash left by inconsiderate people. Spending time outside has been proved to help with mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression, and reduce stress overall.

City parks do so much more beyond that, too, like supporting local economies, providing space for people's physical health and recreation. They also provide clean air, help infrastructure during storms, engage people in their community, and reduce crime, according to the City Parks Alliance.

It's important that we all work together to preserve natural spaces through care, respect, and understanding. Reminding friends and family about their importance can be a small but important step in doing so, in addition to cleaning up trash.

