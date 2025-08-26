Researchers issue warning as iconic monument teeters on brink of completely disappearing: 'Irreplaceable'

Alarming new research into rising sea levels suggests that one of the world's most acclaimed cultural sites in the Pacific could disappear by 2080.

What's happening?

Oceanographic reports that the study, published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage, discusses the risks that the Tongariki Complex faces. The complex is part of the Rapa Nui National Park on Easter Island, a site recognized by UNESCO for its immense cultural value. The island is best known for its stone moai statues, carved hundreds of years ago by the Rapa Nui people.

There are over a thousand imposing statues around the island, built from volcanic tuff to house the spirits of ancestors temporarily. It's not the first natural threat they've faced; hundreds were damaged in a fire in 2022, per National Geographic. Now, these priceless cultural landmarks could disappear by the end of the century.

One of the study's authors, Noah Paoa, outlined the scale of the problem faced by heritage sites across the region, writing that "the irreplaceable coastal cultural sites in Hawai'i and across the Pacific face the same urgent threat."

Why are rising sea levels such a concern?

Sea levels are rising because of the harmful pollution caused by human activity. As rising global temperatures accelerate the loss of vital sea ice, the problem is only getting worse. Moreover, as NASA reports, 90% of this temperature increase is taking place in the ocean itself, and warmer oceans are the perfect breeding ground for hurricanes. Extreme weather events are fueled by warmer global temperatures.

The study highlights the lesser-examined impact that coastal erosion caused by rising sea levels will have on areas of high cultural value. Coastal flooding represents an existential risk to several settlements around the world, but homes can ultimately be replaced, and priceless historical artifacts cannot.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It also highlights the inherent injustice of the crisis. Pacific Islanders are at the forefront of rising sea levels, yet they have done very little to contribute to the conditions that created the problem in the first place.

What's being done to protect cultural sites?

Though troubling, the research makes possible site-specific forecasts that are applicable elsewhere. This can help form strategies to protect at-risk cultural assets like the moai statues. The study calls for the input of the affected communities to determine the best course of action locally. In some extreme cases, it may even be necessary to relocate assets.

In a broader sense, it's never been more important to be aware of the issues and to help spread awareness by having productive conversations with family and friends. Whether it's to encourage the adoption of clean energy or reduce plastic waste, there's much we can and should do to safeguard our shared heritage for future generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.