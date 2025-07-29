Entire nation faces first-ever planned migration after growing crisis forces evacuation: 'The existential threat we face is not of our making'

An unprecedented mass migration is underway in the South Pacific, as residents of a small island nation grapple with the reality of rapidly rising seas, Futurism reports.

What's happening?

Tuvalu is an archipelago consisting of nine low-lying coral reefs and atolls, with a population of just over 11,000.

In November 2023, Tuvalu and Australia entered into an agreement, the Australia-Tuvalu Falepili Union treaty, which came into effect on August 28, 2024.

The treaty recognized Tuvalu's existence and sovereignty "notwithstanding the impact of climate change-related sea-level rise," establishing "a special visa pathway" for Tuvaluans to live and work in Australia.

Under its terms, 280 citizens of Tuvalu will be permitted to migrate to Australia permanently each year, and the first round of applications was submitted between June 16 and July 18.

The number of applicants was overwhelming.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On July 23, the Australian High Commission in Tuvalu issued an update on Facebook about the first batch of applicants. Citing "extremely high levels of interest," the Commission acknowledged receiving a massive 8,750 registrations when accounting for family members of registrants.

In other words, 80% of Tuvalu's residents appear to have either applied for or been included on an application to flee their country and migrate to Australia. Applicants are selected via lottery, and the Commission acknowledged a potentially "disappointing" first round.

"With 280 visas offered this program year, it means that many will miss out. While we understand this will be disappointing, it's important to remember … there will be more opportunities in the future," the Facebook post read.

Why is Tuvalu's evacuation concerning?

While Tuvalu is extremely vulnerable as a small, low-lying archipelago, it's fair to say the plight of its citizens is a "canary in a coal mine" in global terms.

A United Nations Human Development Program report published in late November 2023 — the same month Australia and Tuvalu entered into their first-of-its-kind climate visa treaty — looked at trends in global sea level rise, and the findings were unsettling to say the least.

The report projected a "fivefold increase in susceptibility to flood damage along the world's densely populated coastlines," affecting habitability in areas currently home to nearly 73 million people.

As temperatures and sea levels rise in tandem, those conditions act like steroids when it comes to extreme weather, such as coastal flooding.

In September, Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo addressed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the United Nations, one of "nearly 100 speakers" representing developing countries, island nations, and low-lying regions.

"The existential threat we face is not of our making. But it will remake us," Teo said.

What's being done about the imminent threat of sea level rise?

Although Tuvalu's arrangement with Australia is considered the first "climate visa," given sea level rise projections, it almost certainly will not be the last.

Evacuation is an extreme but necessary step for many low-lying regions, one not without massive drawbacks, such as the potential loss of community and culture. Tuvalu recently took steps to create a 3D "digital twin" to preserve its heritage in the face of mass evacuation.

As tens of millions face the specter of forced migration, awareness of critical climate issues is imperative in a rapidly changing world.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.