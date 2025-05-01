Scientists flabbergasted after observing major change at Earth's North and South Poles: 'More than the effect of ice ages'

Future studies may also help scientists and governments plan for adaptations.

A new scientific study revealed that Earth's North and South Poles could shift by more than 89 feet by the year 2100.

Melting ice due to our planet's overheating is moving these geographic poles, possibly affecting spacecraft and satellite navigation.

What's happening?

As Live Science reported, rising temperatures are melting glaciers and sheets of ice, causing water to be redistributed worldwide. This movement is shifting Earth's axis of rotation and relocating its poles.

Federal Institute of Technology Zurich researchers made these assessments after studying Earth's polar motion and the impacts of melting ice. They examined various optimistic and pessimistic climatic scenarios between now and 2100, publishing their report in Geophysical Research Letters.

The primary factor in these shifts is melting ice sheets in Greenland, followed by ice melt in the Antarctic and global glaciers.

"This effect is somewhat surpassing the effect of glacial isostatic adjustment, which is the effect of solid Earth rebound after the termination of the last ice age," study co-author Mostafa Kiani Shahvandi explained to Live Science. "... This means that what humans have done has somewhat shifted the pole more than the effect of ice ages."

Why are Earth's polar shifts important?

The researchers' findings are significant because they demonstrate the catastrophic effects of human activities on our planet.

Human-induced climate change is supercharging extreme weather events and changing the geography and movement of Earth. While extreme weather events have always existed, rising global temperatures are making them more powerful and dangerous. Studies such as this help dispel myths that the climate crisis isn't real or impacting us now.

There are also broader implications for the safety and efficiency of satellite and spacecraft navigation.

Experts use Earth's rotational axis as a reference point to map a spacecraft's location. With the axis shifting over time, it could be more challenging to determine accurately where spacecraft are flying.

In their report, the researchers also noted the concerns of sea level changes and Earth's surface deformation due to polar motion changes.

What's being done about Earth's geographic changes?

The team recommended further examination of paleoclimate data to assess how Earth's North and South Poles have shifted during past climatic changes over millions of years. This information could help us understand the scale of human impact on Earth's poles.

Future studies may also help scientists and governments plan for satellite navigation adaptations and enhance disaster preparedness responses.

As an individual, you can do your part to mitigate the impacts on our changing planet by educating yourself about critical climate issues and sharing what you learn with others.

You can also set a good example for others by living a clean, green, sustainable life. Examples include taking public transportation instead of driving, researching community solar programs, and donating to climate causes that are important to you.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.