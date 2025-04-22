Expert debunks popular myth using facts from NASA: 'Clear and undeniable'

But the video doesn't stop at busting myths; it also points to solutions.

One of the most common climate myths is getting dismantled — again — and the facts speak louder than the fiction.

A TikTok video is setting the record straight on the long-debunked claim that scientists don't actually agree on whether the planet is overheating the reason for it.

In a video from sustainable apparel brand and climate education platform Running Out Of Time (@runningoutoftime.co), the creator breaks down the facts with clarity and urgency: "The truth is that the science is clear and undeniable. Climate change is real. It is here. It is human-caused."

They go on to cite NASA's widely reported finding that 97% of climate scientists agree human activity is driving rising global temperatures.

That number is backed by multiple peer-reviewed studies, including a 2021 paper published in Environmental Research Letters, detailed by the Cornell Chronicle, which analyzed over 88,000 climate-related studies and found over 99% scientific consensus.

Despite this overwhelming agreement, the "not all scientists agree" line continues to pop up in conversations, often amplified by misinformation campaigns and outdated talking points.

As one commenter put it: "I hate the 'not all scientists agree' argument. They always bring up some random anthropologist from a conspiracy podcast who 'debunks' climate change."

But the video doesn't stop at busting myths; it also points to solutions. The creator explains that unsubsidized renewables are now the cheapest form of energy to build and operate, beating out even heavily subsidized dirty energy sources like coal.

The International Renewable Energy Agency has reported that nearly two-thirds of newly installed renewable energy in G20 countries is less expensive than the cheapest new dirty energy option.

"It is completely feasible, both technically and economically, for the U.S. to run on 100% renewable energy," the creator adds, emphasizing that the transition needs to happen now to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

"Definitely all about supporting this climate cause!" one commenter said.

To keep that momentum going, it's critical to stay informed, amplify credible sources, and push for meaningful policy shifts at every level. Exploring climate issues is a good place to start.

