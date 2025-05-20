Biker shares heartbreaking photo after returning to damaged e-bike outside workplace: 'Just wish I had brought it inside'

"They sell tiny little vibration alarms that you can hide under your seat."

One Redditor's calorie-burning commute just took a hit due to vandalism. After only having their e-bike for a week, someone snatched the LCD display.

"Just wish I had brought it inside my workplace," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They reached out to Reddit's e-bike community to help decide if replacing the display would be the best solution or if it would be easier to just get a new bike. In response, one joked, "Sure. Get yourself another e-bike for $500 instead of a new LCD display for $50."

E-bikes have become more of a target thanks to lax security and, according to Whizz, a high resale value of their parts on the black market, which may be why someone stole the LCD display. Plus, some people just want to cause mischief or participate in social media challenges, such as the TikTok rental e-bike "hack" videos that were popular in London, per the Sunday Times.

Whether using a regular bike or an electric one, there are several personal and environmental benefits. The fitness attributes include improved muscle and cardiovascular strength, which even helped someone with asthma enjoy biking easily.

Assistance with pedaling makes biking more accessible for those with physical limitations. Longer rides are more feasible, further making it easier to use a car less. In addition to the distance they cover, e-bike lovers praise the ease with which they can tackle big hills.

Like traditional biking, e-bikes produce zero pollution that pollutes or overheats the environment, a major factor in climate concerns like larger storms and increasing drought. Cycling is so powerful in the fight for a cleaner planet that Americans could save 48,500 tons of carbon daily by replacing as few as 8% of their short car trips with e-biking, per data from Bike Adviser shared by Mongabay.

One of the biggest expenses with standard vehicles is dirty fuel like gasoline, which can fluctuate greatly due to economic uncertainty or war. Replacing your car ride with a bike for a work commute of up to 10 miles can save $240 to $1,500 annually in average fuel costs, per Schwinn Bikes.

If the rider decides to leave their bike outside ever again, they should follow one commenter's advice: "They sell tiny little vibration alarms that you can hide under your seat. I suggest you get the highest db one that you can afford, at least 135db," they suggested. One from Knog comes with a loud alarm and bike finder for less than $60.

