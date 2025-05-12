E-bike earns rave reviews after helping rider with asthma reconnect with nature: 'I haven't wanted to be inside since'

A Redditor with asthma only had good things to say about the e-bike they just bought and had to share their experience with r/ebikes.

"Got my first ever e-bike! I haven't wanted to be inside since I got it," wrote the original poster. "Since I've gotten it, I've been all around my town enjoying nature and taking in the beautiful scenery. It's difficult for me to go anywhere at a great distance on my regular mtn bike because I have pretty rough case of asthma."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The e-bike is a Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser. This bike is class 3, meaning it can generate speeds of 28 miles per hour with pedal assist, or generate its own power entirely with a 20 mph throttle. The 750-watt motor can crank out 90 Newton-meters of torque. The 48-volt, 15-amp-hour battery can provide up to 50 miles of range. For all of its rave reviews, the Cafe Cruiser is sadly discontinued. Ride1Up has a bunch of great models to check out.

The original poster was thrilled to be spending more time outdoors, but that's just one of many benefits of cycling. For one, it's a much more affordable way to get around than driving a car, provided your community has useful bike paths available. It's good exercise, and electric pedal assist can be handy when you're ready for a break.

Best of all, relying on cycling, battery-powered or otherwise, helps cut down on the pollution from driving a car. Light-duty vehicle transportation contributes a lot of climate-shifting pollution, so the more we can cut it out, the better.

This cyclist is really the perfect use case for e-bikes. Without the help of an electric motor, their health would prevent the use of a sustainable mode of transportation. Reddit users piled in with their support.

"I have the same bike. I absolutely love it. I'm pretty heavy and was able to go on a 7 mile ride last week (no pas), and when I ran out of steam, just turn on the PAS. The bike itself is really comfortable and smooth," one wrote.

"I just put two of them together for my neighbor and his GF, and was amazed by the rack being part of the frame, and how awesome that is!" said another. "I also didn't think I'd like the swept-back handlebars, but that bike is super comfy to ride around the neighborhood."

