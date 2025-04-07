Biker shares honest review of e-bike after 3,000 miles of riding: 'We go up some pretty big hills'

If you're unsure about getting an e-bike, just take it from this Redditor, who posted after having one for almost two years. Other users were pretty impressed with the bike, too.

The owner shared a photo of their bike in the r/ebikes subreddit. The image shows a big rock formation in the background, with many trees and greenery. The white e-bike and the owner are in the foreground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster titled the post: "Love my e-bike!"

"Over 3000 miles! Favorite thing to do 7 months out of the year," they added.

One Redditor had a question about the distance it could cover. The OP said: "I throttle a lot, and we go up some big hills, so I'd say 60-80 [miles] for both. We did a 60-mile ride, and I had about 1/2 left on the second battery."

Sixty miles may seem unthinkable on a regular bike, but you can see a lot more nature on an e-bike. It can also be a practical investment. You could save $800 a year by commuting to work five days a week on an electric bike.

Riding an e-bike can also provide exercise. Bikes For People noted a study from 2019 and one from 2021 that showed e-bikes provide exercise, "it just doesn't feel like a workout."

So, if you don't have time to hit the gym before or after work, you can get that workout done on the commute.

E-bikes are also better for the planet because they don't release polluting gases. According to Small Town Bike Co., riding an e-bike can save 500 pounds of toxic gases from being released into the atmosphere each year. The more people riding e-bikes in your community, the cleaner the air will be.

A 2024 study even showed that e-bikes have reduced the demand for oil by 1% already. So, imagine what would happen if more people bought e-bikes.

If you're not sure where to start to buy an e-bike, check out Upway. It provides a lot of affordable options. You can even buy certified pre-owned ones. The e-bike company can also help you find the right fit for you, from commuting e-bikes to mountain and cargo.

In the comments, Redditors praised the e-bike.

One user said: "Looks great, never seen that one!"

"Beautiful pic. I've only been using mine to go to work, so I don't have that particular experience yet," another user commented.

