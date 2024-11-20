Officials make concerning discovery during autopsy of beached whale: 'Many tragedies ... go unobserved'

"The … crisis is deep, wide, and pervasive, affecting ecosystems and animals in ways we are only beginning to understand."

A baby whale died after being found on a Florida beach with a large plastic bag in its stomach.

What's happening?

The dwarf sperm whale was found in St. Augustine, as People reported. The emaciated animal was spotted by a visitor to Butler Beach on Sept. 16.

It was brought to veterinarians, who, with the advice of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, euthanized the mammal. St. Johns County Beach Services and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped with the attempted rescue. A necropsy showed the bag had caused ulcers in the whale's main stomach.

Dwarf sperm whales can reach 2.7 meters (almost 9 feet) and weigh 210 kilograms (463 pounds). Calves are born at 1 meter (3.3 feet).

Why is this important?

The whale is named after spermaceti, a waxy substance found in its head that helps it make sound. They use echolocation to hunt food, can eject an ink-like liquid to avoid predators, and live up to 22 years.

"Many tragedies from plastic in the ocean go unobserved, and the ones we see are just a snapshot," Oceana, an international organization focused on ocean advocacy, said in a statement shared by People. "The plastics crisis is deep, wide, and pervasive, affecting ecosystems and animals in ways we are only beginning to understand.

"... Plastic has not only been thrust onto us as a society, but it's also been pushed onto our oceans and marine wildlife. There's nothing natural about a plastic bag in a whale calf's belly. Plastic production is increasing at a rapid rate, and so too is the amount of plastic going into the oceans."

Plastic in the ocean is often ingested by animals that mistake it for food. Otherwise, they can get entangled in it and other debris. You can help prevent such tragic deaths by switching to a reusable water bottle, supporting brands with alternative packaging, and avoiding plastic in other ways.

What's being done about ocean pollution?

Oceana said people must cut back on the production and consumption of single-use plastics to ensure the health of animals, humans, and the planet. "Our elected leaders must do more to protect marine wildlife from plastic pollution," it noted.

In an Instagram post about the whale, the beach service asked followers to dispose of trash properly and keep beaches litter-free.

"If you see a beached marine animal — even a small one, like this whale calf — do NOT push it back in the water; it stranded for a reason, and pushing it back delays humane treatment and care," the department wrote.

