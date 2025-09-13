Scientists take action after discovering shocking threat to endangered creature: 'It was just a slaughterhouse'

Taking action to revive critically endangered species is one of the most effective conservation efforts we can participate in. One dedicated group of scientists has made significant strides in bringing back an endangered frog species in the state of Mississippi.

In the early 2000s, the dusky gopher frog was one of the most at-risk endangered species in the state, with only about 100 known to reside within a seasonal pond that was threatened by one environmental hurdle after another.

According to the New York Times, not only did the water in the pond constantly dry up before tadpoles could fully develop, but a parasite took out the ones that managed to hatch and spread to some of the adults.

The theme of 2022's World Wildlife Day is "recovering key species for ecosystem restoration." The Mississippi gopher... Posted by Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on Thursday 3 March 2022

"It was just a slaughterhouse," Dr. Steve Reichling, director of conservation and research at the Memphis Zoo, told the Times.

On top of that, when taken into captivity for conservation efforts, many of them refused to mate.

However, the story of the dusky gopher frog could be described as a lesson in why one should never give up. After 20 years, their numbers have increased from only 100 adults to over 600 as of August 2025 — and counting.

"We can breathe a heavy sigh of relief," CJ Hillard, a biologist for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, told the publication. "One bad hurricane or one bad event isn't going to cause an extinction."

Conservation efforts like this require a significant amount of time, money, and dedication. Still, the results are often more than worth it. They help support species that are critical to the health of their ecosystem. This is especially important as humans continue to pump planet-warming gases into the atmosphere that force wildlife to adapt to changing temperatures.

Reviving endangered plants is also essential for sustaining the health of local habitats that rely on native plants to thrive and flourish.

