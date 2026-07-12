Arizona rescuers spend 2 hours pulling ducklings from storm drain, then reunite them with mom

The mother duck on the opposite side of a neighborhood lake that was roughly a 15-minute walk away.

A routine neighborhood storm drain became the scene of a two-hour rescue in Chandler, Arizona, after a cluster of ducklings got trapped below street level with no clear way back to their mother.

As Fox 10 Phoenix reported, thanks to one observant passerby and a determined rescuer with a creative tool, the baby birds made it back to the water and their family.

What happened?

Near Queen Creek Road in Chandler's Layton Lakes neighborhood, a passerby noticed more than a half-dozen ducklings stranded inside a storm drain and called for help, the station said.

Fox 10 Phoenix said the babies were alone when they were found, with no mother duck visible and no way for them to climb out. The response brought in Toma Okmen, a field operations coordinator with the Arizona Humane Society's Animal Rescue and Cruelty Team, the station said.

To reach the ducklings safely, Okmen removed the heavy grate and assembled a makeshift rescue tool using a long extension pole fitted with a cat net, Fox 10 reported.

Using that setup, Okmen brought the ducklings up one at a time. All told, the effort lasted about two hours, the network said.

Once the drain was cleared, Okmen searched nearby and, according to Fox 10 Phoenix, located the mother duck on the opposite side of a neighborhood lake, roughly a 15-minute walk away.

The ducklings were reunited with her and later seen swimming away together, the station's video footage showed.

Why does it matter?

Storm drains are designed to move water quickly, not to protect wandering animals, and young birds can easily slip into places they cannot escape from.

Without the person who stopped to report the ducklings, the birds may not have survived long in the drain, especially in Arizona's intense heat.

The rescue also shows that wildlife and neighborhoods overlap more than many people realize, especially around retention ponds, lakes, and landscaped developments.

What's being done?

In this case, the immediate solution came from trained responders with the right equipment and patience.

Okmen's careful approach prevented further harm to the ducklings and made it possible to reunite them with their mother instead of simply moving them away from the area.

Animal rescue teams like the Arizona Humane Society often step in when everyday hazards become life-threatening for pets and wildlife alike. Their work can look simple from the outside, but it often requires technical skill, quick judgment, and persistence.

The organization used the incident as a reminder for locals to sound the alarm if they see not just pets, but also wildlife in distress in the area, Fox 10 Phoenix noted.

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