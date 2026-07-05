Colorado wildfires force evacuations, and neighbors rally to rescue animals

"I got 80 acres in the San Luis valley if anyone needs a place for their livestock."

In Colorado, a TikTok post about fast-moving wildfires drew attention both for the emergency itself and for the support neighbors began offering online.

As evacuation orders reached multiple communities, the video's comment thread became a place where people volunteered rides, room for livestock, and temporary shelter for pets.

What happened?

While the haunting video of orange, smoky skies with fires blazing in the background was circulating, residents in several parts of Colorado were under mandatory evacuation orders.

The creator described the situation in the caption, writing, "Due to multiple fast-moving wildfires, mandatory evacuations are in place for Beulah, Rye, the Aspen Acres and Lazy Acres subdivisions, San Isabel, and the Bishop Castle area."

The post also asked people to step in where they could, adding: "Please help however you can, check in with your people! See who needs help evacuating their animals! Or transportation for wildlife rescue!"

During wildfire evacuations, families often have little time to leave, making it especially hard to move horses, livestock, pets, and rescue animals to safety.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can become life-or-death emergencies within hours, especially in rural areas where evacuation routes may be limited, and many households care for large animals. Beyond the immediate threat of flames, residents can also face smoke exposure, road closures, power disruptions, and the possibility of losing homes, barns, grazing land, or income.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods in ways that extend far beyond the fire line. Hotter, drier conditions can help fires spread more rapidly, while smoke can worsen asthma and other respiratory illnesses, creating serious public health risks.

These disasters also place added strain on community safety systems and local economies, as families miss work, businesses close, and costly recovery efforts can continue for months or even years.

What are people saying?

The comments section soon filled with offers of support. One person wrote, "Over 20,000 acres thus far and zero containment. Praying for everyone affected and praying for rain."

Some replies included specific places where evacuees could take animals. One commenter said, "I got 80 acres in the San Luis valley if anyone needs a place for their livestock."

Another added, "I am in Idaho, I know I am far, but I have 3 bedrooms open. Dogs/cats are welcome. I am sure we could find a place for horses as well. Sending prayers to all of you and your livestock."

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