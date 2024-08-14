Leading confectionery brand Cadbury announces plans to utilize chemical recycling for its iconic candy products — here's what's changing

Chocolate just got a whole lot sweeter for the environment. Cadbury Australia is wrapping up a delicious solution to plastic waste, and it's as smooth as their famous milk chocolate.

In a groundbreaking move, Cadbury is now using chemically recycled plastic for 500 million of its chocolate bar wrappers, according to Packaging World.

This innovative packaging, made possible through a collaboration with Amcor and ExxonMobil, dramatically increases the use of circular plastic in Cadbury's core chocolate range.

But what does this mean for you and the planet? Well, imagine enjoying your favorite Dairy Milk block, knowing that its wrapper used to be something else entirely — maybe even a bubble wrap envelope or a motor oil bottle.

This new technology can process hard-to-recycle plastics that traditional methods can't handle, giving new life to materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.

And it's not just about reducing waste. This process also cuts down on dirty gas pollution.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

For every 1,000 tons of plastic waste processed this way, up to 525 tons less carbon gas equivalent pollution is produced compared to using new plastic. That's like taking over 100 cars off the road for a year.

The best part? You won't notice any difference in your chocolate-eating experience. The new wrappers perform just as well as the old ones, keeping your favorite treats fresh and delicious. It's a win-win situation — you get to indulge in the same great taste while knowing you're contributing to a more sustainable future.

Cadbury isn't stopping at just one product line, either. They're planning to expand this eco-friendly packaging to other beloved treats like Crunchie, Twirl, and Cherry Ripe bars. It's all part of their commitment to creating a true circular economy for packaging.

"Increasing the use of recycled content is a critical factor in the establishment of a true circular economy for sustainable packaging," Cadbury said, per Packaging World. "Reducing our reliance on virgin materials will decrease the pressure we put on the planet's finite resources and ensure that valuable materials are not lost to landfill."

So, next time you're unwrapping a Cadbury chocolate bar, take a moment to appreciate that little bit of plastic. It's not just holding your treat — it's helping to wrap up a sweeter future for our planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.