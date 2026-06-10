Thousands of people sign petition to move July 4 fireworks away from Big Bear's vulnerable bald eagle eaglets

"These are not just any birds — they are Bald Eagles, our National Symbol, and they are protected under federal law."

With Independence Day nearing, wildlife watchers are once again pressing officials with a petition to rethink how close holiday fireworks should be to Big Bear's well-known bald eagle nest.

At the center of the debate are two juvenile eaglets, Sandy and Luna, who are expected to be in a fragile stage of development when July 4 arrives, the petition noted.

What's happening?

Supporters of the petition are asking that July 4 fireworks be moved farther from Big Bear's bald eagle habitat, saying the celebration would take place during a sensitive point in the eaglets' growth.

According to the petition, Sandy and Luna hatched on April 4 and April 5 after Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's resident bald eagle pair, produced a rare second clutch in 2026. That came after predators took their first eggs in January, and the hatch dates mean the two eaglets will be about 12 weeks old on July 4.

"Sudden explosive noise, concussive blasts, and bright flashes have the potential to startle young birds," the petition noted.

To add support to the petition, a poster shared it on the r/conservation subreddit in a thread and asked visitors to sign. One asked how close the fireworks were.

The OP answered: "Very very close — the whole habitat is affected — the fireworks/explosions lit up the whole roost area! I was beside myself watching the cams last year. Sunny and Gizmo went into hiding for several days!"

Why does it matter?

Advocates say the main issue is the vulnerability of these two birds at this specific moment, rather than the broader conservation status of bald eagles.

At roughly 12 weeks old, eaglets are still developing the strength and coordination they need before fledging, which supporters say could make a sudden panic response especially dangerous.

One skeptic did argue that bald eagles are no longer endangered and not worthy of special treatment. The recovery of the iconic birds is refreshingly true after the results of many long-term initiatives.

Backers of the petition say their argument is based on timing and nestling behavior, not conservation labels alone.

"These are not just any birds — they are Bald Eagles, our National Symbol, and they are protected under federal law," the OP replied. "Raising concerns about their welfare is not an overreaction; it's responsible stewardship."

What's being done?

Organizers are currently trying to persuade local officials to change the holiday plan before July 4. As of this writing, they are approaching 4,000 verified signatures with multiple weeks to go until Independence Day.

They say over 40,000 people raised concerns last year, and they are once again urging decision-makers to either move the launch site or choose an alternative that would cause less disturbance near the nest.

"We are asking decision-makers to relocate the fireworks launch site away from critical bald eagle habitat," the petition states. They also suggested organizers consider "drone light shows or land-based displays farther from the nesting territory."

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