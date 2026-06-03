Officer crawls into storm drain containing black widow spiders to rescue escaped dog

"I am proud of the work our officers do every day."

A routine Monday in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, took a dramatic turn when a missing dog named Dip was found trapped inside a storm drain — and a police officer crawled in after him despite the presence of black widow spiders.

Thanks to a handful of observant kids and one determined sergeant, the escaped pup made it home safely. The Pea Ridge Police Department, as reported by KNWA/KFTA, said officers found Dip on Monday after he got away from his owner and became trapped in a drain.

KNWA/KFTA reported that several boys spotted Dip inside the storm drain and called officers. Their tip led police to the scene, where Sergeant Day climbed into the drain to bring the dog back out.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the rescue was not without risk. In a Facebook post, Hahn said the officer encountered black widow spiders inside the drain. Even so, the rescue was successful, and Dip was safely returned to his owner.

Black widow spiders are no joke; they're one of the two dangerously venomous spider species in North America (along with the brown recluse), and while they're not overly aggressive, being in tight quarters like a storm drain with them is the kind of situation that could very easily end in multiple bites, putting both the officer and the dog in danger.

The department also shared on Facebook that the rescue unfolded during a day when officers were also dealing with another incident involving an armed man.

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"I am proud of the work our officers do every day, whether they are responding to dangerous, life-threatening calls or simply helping a member of our community, even the four-legged kind," Hahn said. He also offered "a special thank you to Sergeant Day, who crawled into the storm drain, braved the… spiders, and rescued Dip."

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