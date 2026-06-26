Virginia firefighters call in a vet after dog named Moose gets his paw trapped in an ornate bench

Once he was calm, the team freed the paw from the bench and found no impalement.

A quiet summer day in Galax, Virginia, turned into an emergency when a dog named Moose got his paw wedged in an ornate bench, leading to a rescue call.

What could have become a painful accident ultimately ended with help from firefighters, a veterinarian, and a relieved family after Moose was safely freed.

What happened?

On June 20, an animal rescue call sent the Galax Fire Department to Moose's home, where his paw had become trapped in the decorative side of a bench, according to The Weather Channel. The Rescue 4 team responded with the department's "man-vs.-machine kit."

The Galax Fire Department shared details of the rescue in a Facebook post.

Moose ultimately went home with his family after the sedation was reversed and responders confirmed normal function had returned. Earlier, firefighters had asked Dr. Heather at Healing Springs Animal Hospital to sedate him so his paw could be removed without causing further injury. Once he was calm, the team freed the paw from the bench and found no impalement.

Why does it matter?

Outdoor furniture, fencing, and decorative garden features can trap paws, collars, or limbs in narrow gaps and ornate metalwork.

In Moose's case, firefighters had the equipment needed to manage the physical rescue, while a veterinarian ensured the dog could be freed safely without panicking or suffering a worse injury.

Summer can raise the risk as pets spend more time outside around patios, porches, and backyard furniture.

The same structures can also trap wildlife. If you encounter a trapped animal, your safety option is to call professionals to help free it.

What are people saying?

In the Facebook post, the fire department singled out the veterinarian for helping the rescue end safely, writing, "Thank you Doc!!! You are the best!!"

Commenters were also appreciative of both the vet and the fire department for freeing Moose.

"Way to go GVFD and Dr. Jenkins!" one wrote.

"Thank you all for helping Moose and family," another added.

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