Cyclist furious after making unacceptable discovery along popular trail: 'People just suck sometimes'

An Ontario Redditor had some choice words for the pet owner who tossed a bag full of dog poop into a tree by a local trail.

"I love when you're out for a bike ride on the K&P Trail and you realize that some a**hole has decided to fling a f****** pile of dogs*** in a bag into a f****** tree," said the original poster in the video. "To you, whoever you are, f*** you."

Around the world, over a million dog poop bags are used each year. This poses a clear plastic waste problem. Plastic bags shed particles that can contaminate local soil and waterways. Microplastics eventually find their way into the food we eat and introduce endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health risks.

Feces decompose on their own over time, but it is a pollutant capable of destroying downstream habitats, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of course, animal waste poses health risks to people, too, including tapeworms, Giardia, roundworms, E. coli, and Salmonella.

If you have a dog, consider loading up on biodegradable bags. While it's still frowned upon to leave these bags out in the wild, eco-friendly bags can make a difference in the long run.

Reddit commenters were equally incensed by the wanton littering of the local trail.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I see that all the time people pick up the dog poop and throw the bag on the side of the road… that's even worse than just leaving the poop there," said one community member.

"When I moved here I noticed the public garbage dumping issue," said another. "I think it's a mixture of municipal waste program only being one bin, rural attitude where people are used to being able to throw some junk in the corner of their land which doesn't work so well in a sub division and people just suck sometimes."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



