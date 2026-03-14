Search and rescue responder stunned after hero dog uncovers 'sea vomit': 'I was blown away'

"There are no dogs trained on this … anywhere in the world."

Invasive species can wreak havoc on ecosystems. This is because they can outcompete native species for valuable resources and food.

But an innovative doctor in the United Kingdom is fighting back against an invasive species in the local waters known as "sea vomit." The Express reported that Dr. Texa Sim's two-year-old Labrador, Uisge, can detect Didemnum vexillum, which is an introduced marine organism originating from Japan.

The sea vomit is transported on the hulls of ships. When it takes up residence in the UK waters, it can form thick blankets of carpet-like colonies that smother native species. It also damages the shellfish industry.

While specially trained dogs are routinely used to detect invasive species on land, Dr. Sim saw an opportunity and a need to use them for marine detection. She trained her dog in the garage, where she hid samples of the plant for the dog to locate by scent.

When an invasive species comes to dominate an area, native species might have to move habitats or risk dying out. Either way, biodiversity is severely affected. So the ability to detect a nuisance introduced species early is paramount.

And this is only one way incredible dogs are being used to assist humans. For instance, rescue dogs are routinely used by ski resorts to assist people in avalanches. And dogs in Alaska have been trained to assist researchers in tracking animal populations by sniffing wolf scat.

Dr. Sim was understandably proud of her dog and the work they do together. She said, "To my knowledge, there are no dogs trained on this species anywhere in the world."

She hopes that more Labrador retrievers will be trained to do this important work. "I was blown away by their ability. Once they understand the scent you're asking them to find, they can generalise it across different tasks and setups. It's phenomenal what they can do."

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