Incredible dogs use specialized training to save lives after ski resort disasters: 'The dogs love having a job'

Rescue dogs have played an important part in mountain safety efforts for centuries. Over the past few decades, U.S. ski resorts have relied on avalanche rescue dogs for efficient rescues. Avalanche dog training organizations and programs have made it easier to deploy dogs to increase survival rates.

One such example is the Avalanche Rescue Dog Program at Stevens Pass Ski Resort in Washington state. The ski resort's director of ski patrol Angela Seidling told Kiro 7 News controls avalanches with explosives and ski cutting. Still, there's always the chance that an unexpected avalanche happens on the slopes.

If one occurs, the fully certified and trained dogs can come to the rescue — literally. These incredible dogs and their handlers search debris piles to find skiers buried in an avalanche.

"Most people that are here riding today probably aren't riding with avalanche transceivers on their body and turned on," said Seidling.

Having rescue dogs available offers an extra layer of protection, just in case.

Then there's Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, or C-RAD, which hosts an annual training event for rescue dogs and their handlers. The intensive program takes dogs through drills like breaking through snow mounds and tracking scents, reported the Aspen Sojourner.

"The dogs love having a job, and it's an absolute blast to watch them work," said ski patrol supervisor Ryan Carlson.

Avalanches are becoming more common, in part due to rising global temperatures. According to FEMA, 28 people die in avalanches every year in the U.S., on average,

Using dogs for avalanche rescue can reduce the need for resource-intensive rescue operations like helicopter searches or heavy machinery. This can minimize the environmental impact of search efforts while increasing the chances of survival. After all, according to Seidling, dogs are the most efficient way to find someone caught in an avalanche.

Dog rescue programs often assist beyond one ski resort, instead lending a paw to several surrounding areas. For example, C-RAD-trained dogs can join rescue teams throughout Colorado. And dogs from the Avalanche Rescue Dog Program work for other resorts and rescue missions.

These organizations encourage training for this important cause by hosting events and making training a memorable experience for dogs and owners. C-RAD hosts its event at a different resort each year to engage people from different communities and skill levels.

"Everybody brings something to the table we can all benefit from," C-RAD cofounder John Reller told Idaho News 6. "For me, it is one of the funnest things I get to do. It is a passion, playing with the dogs and seeing them succeed is so rewarding."

