Resourceful camper shares money-saving tip using common household waste: 'Quick and easy'

Lighting a fire can be one of the trickiest parts of camping, especially if the weather isn't cooperating. But one Redditor has shared a simple and sustainable trick that could save the day (and a few dollars): DIY fire starters made from common household waste.

The scoop

In a post to r/vandwellers, one Reddit user shared their go-to, low-waste fire-starting tip: Just pack dryer lint into an empty toilet paper roll. That's it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP called the hack a "quick and easy fire starting tip that also fits in with a low waste lifestyle." They added that the DIY fire starters are "no fail, low weight, [and] free" and even mentioned gifting them to fellow campers on rainy days when nothing else would light.

The best part is that you likely already have both materials on hand. Dryer lint is almost always highly flammable, and toilet paper tubes keep it all contained.

Just make sure the area is well-ventilated and no one is standing directly downwind during the initial burn, since some fabrics from a dryer may not be great to inhale when burned. That said, they should be better than many commercial fire-starting substances, such as lighter cubes, which are typically made from paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct that emits volatile organic compounds such as acetone, benzene, and toluene.

How it's helping

The biggest win here is ease and cost. These fire starters are basically free to make and require zero crafting skills. This hack saves you from buying commercial options that can cost upward of $10 a pack.

Plus, by repurposing household waste, you're keeping useful materials out of the trash. Dryer lint and cardboard tubes typically end up in landfills, where they contribute to crowding and pollution. This tip is excellent for those practicing a low-waste lifestyle.

Again, dryer lint from synthetic clothing may release toxic fumes and be especially dangerous if burned indoors. This hack is best reserved for outdoor use only, with anyone around avoiding the smoke during the early burn in particular, though it's a good idea for your lungs to avoid inhaling too much smoke of any kind, even from wood.

What everyone's saying

Other Redditors were quick to praise and expand on the idea. "Very clever," one person wrote.

Another user shared a waterproof twist: "We used to make a version of this in boy scouts. Dunk them in melted paraffin wax and mix a little sawdust to make them waterproof. Run a string through the center and use it to dip it into the melted wax."

As an extra tip, another added: "I do the same thing for my hiking/hunting packs. I have been vacuum sealing mine. … With wet wood, lint and shredded paper does not last long."

Whether you're an avid camper or just hate wasting materials that deserve a second life, this ultra-simple hack is a solid addition to your toolkit.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.