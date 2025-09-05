Gardener shares adorable video of backyard visitor enjoying water feature: 'Fun to watch'

This DIY decoration could bring birds, bees, and butterflies to your backyard.

This homeowner got to see their hard work pay off after spotting a Steller's jay playfully splashing in their backyard birdbath. They shared the sweet video to r/gardening (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

"This Sterling Jay (I think?) has been a regular visitor since I set this water feature up, plus lots of little pollinators stopping by for a drink," they wrote.

Despite the bird bath's stunning appearance, the Redditor insisted it was fairly inexpensive to make. Using a water pump, a tub, and rocks from their garden, they've transformed empty space into a fabulous fountain.

A bird bath is a great way to support local wildlife and pollinators. They don't have to be expensive, either — you can upcycle plant saucers, old bowls, or large lids into a birdbath.

If your bird bath doesn't have a pump, be sure to frequently change the water to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

If you want to do more for your local backyard critters, try rewilding your lawn. Installing native plants supports essential pollinators, increases biodiversity, and can reduce water and air pollution.

Native plants are also low-maintenance, so you'll save time and money by switching to a native plant lawn.

You don't need a yard overhaul to enjoy these benefits. A simple switch to a clover lawn, a small garden, or even a patch of wildflowers can make a big difference in your backyard.

Commenters loved to watch such a sweet sight.

"Fun to watch! We set up a water birdbath, but our neighbors bees regularly come by," one user shared.

"Wow great job! I would love to build something like this," another commenter wrote. "Now I have an idea on the cost."

"That is awesome," a third Redditor agreed.

