Homeowner captures stunning photo of unexpected visitor enjoying backyard: 'Beautiful'

While the visitor may seem daunting, they are crucial to the ecosystem.

A majestic sighting by one gardener is a reminder of the glorious nature that can come from rewilding your yard.

One Redditor took to r/gardening to document a hawk that paid a visit to their backyard bird bath.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Had a fun visitor to the garden - if I fits I sits!" The OP joked in the caption.

Redditors were shocked by the striking image.

One said, "I'm a huge predatory bird nerd. Some of my family [shoos] them out of their yards to protect the birds coming to the feeders but to me that's just the Circle of Life, love seeing them around."

Indeed, while predatory birds may seem daunting, they are crucial to the ecosystem. When a natural garden allows every critter to call it home, it creates a self-sufficient, money-saving environment that saves homeowners hundreds on water and maintenance bills. The stunning photograph taken by the OP showcases just how the circle of life works when homeowners rewild their yards.

Statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture explain that "Three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce."

This means that every animal interwoven in the ecosystem plays a part in pollinating your garden, so that homeowners don't have to. A natural yard that utilizes native plants provides pollinators with a space to thrive, making sure your plants thrive in their natural landscape.

As a bonus, your garden's self-sufficiency means you will not need to water as much, saving hundreds in water bills. Further, less maintenance is required with native plants that naturally fit into your yard, thus you save time, energy, and money on fertilizers.

Redditors continued to marvel at the beauty of the bird.

"Beautiful," wrote one. "I wish bird of prey would come near my house and help control the squirrel population."

Another simply stated, "Awesome!"

