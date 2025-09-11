Passerby shares photo after spotting concerning item that was recently banned: 'Hopefully we'll be seeing less of this'

A Redditor took to the r/Scotland subreddit to share an unfortunate trend that continued to pervade many natural environments: vape litter.

The image shows a vibrant yellow disposable vape that was simply thrown into a river without regard, remarking how they are glad that Scotland went on to ban disposable vapes earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am really glad that disposable vapes were banned, hopefully we'll be seeing less of this b*******," the post read.

Even though they remark they have been seeing and picking up fewer of these since the ban, most make it clear there is still a lot of progress to be made.

Disposable vapes like this are much more dangerous than normal litter because they contain plastic and an electric battery pack, which don't break down over time and can leach harmful chemicals or metals like lithium in soil and water. Further, they are manufactured using a method that produces harmful, planet-warming gases that contribute to higher global temperatures and more intense extreme weather events.

"The ban was pointless, manufacturers have already slightly changed the product to bypass regulations," one user commented, highlighting how legal action alone will not be enough to quell either consumers or manufacturers in the fight to deter disposable vape use.

Lakes and rivers are already a common dumping ground for disposable vapes, so posts like these help raise awareness and support efforts to pick up as many vapes as possible. Some people are even irresponsible enough to dump them in public areas like playgrounds or parks.

"Hopefully with them being re-usable these wallopers will actually re-use them.. annoying this is rechargable vapes, including pod ones, have been out for years," another user commented on the post.

Businesses should also continue to be held accountable and subject to more uncompromising laws surrounding the production of disposable vapes, while making more environmentally-responsible decisions to discourage harmful practices.

