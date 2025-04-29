Neighbor seeks answers after finding 'weird' item on ground: 'Tell them to throw it away'

A Reddit user sparked a lively debate this week after posting a photo of a "weird thing" their neighbor dropped on the sidewalk — a small, brightly colored red object that had many commenters shaking their heads.

The post, published under the r/whatisit subreddit, shows what appears to be a used disposable vape lying discarded on the pavement.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Weird thing my neighbour dropped," the user said when they posted the photo.

Commenters on the post were quick to identify it — and even quicker to criticize. "Tell them to throw it away instead of vaping," one user commented.

The moment illustrates a growing problem: an increase of single-use vapes found nearly everywhere — on sidewalks, parks, and even beaches. While they might seem like a small item, their environmental and health costs are anything but.

According to a study, nearly five million disposable vaping products are thrown away in the United Kingdom every week. That's nearly 720,000 vapes per day. Moreover, the number of vapers who properly recycle their vapes sits at under 20%.

These disposable vapes are also made with plastic, batteries, and electronic components — none of which belong in the street, and all of which are difficult to recycle. Some even leak hazardous materials.

"Vape paraphernalia is now joining cigarette butts and other items as beach trash and plastic pollution which means they will make their way into the ocean as more plastic pollution," said Patrick Diamond, vice chair of Surfrider NYC, an environmental organization devoted to cleaning the ocean.

Vaping has not only been shown to have negative side effects for the smoker but for the general public as well. Air quality is affected by the presence of vapes, which can lead to other extenuating circumstances such as lung disease and, in some cases, even death.

When we treat public spaces like ashtrays or garbage bins, we chip away at the places we all share. Holding each other accountable — and pushing for smarter systems — is the first step toward cleaner streets and a healthier future.

