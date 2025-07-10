  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer shares photo of baffling discovery while walking along shoreline: 'I feel like it's an object that belongs in a larger object'

by Daysia Tolentino
Photo Credit: iStock

One Reddit user was confused when they found a metallic brick on the beach, and others revealed that it was an increasingly common type of litter. 

In the subreddit r/whatisthisthing, which is a forum dedicated to identifying mysterious objects, a user asked for help pinpointing a "Silver/grey metallic coated rectangle with layers of possibly plastic inside found on a beach in Grenada."

"I feel like it's an object that belongs in a larger object. Like maybe a battery for something?" the user suggested. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters said the object was likely a lithium pouch cell, possibly from a disposable vape. As vaping has grown in popularity, especially among young adults, disposable vapes have become a major source of plastic pollution.  

These vapes are an eyesore, and they can add to the amount of plastic building up in landfills, which take hundreds of years to decompose. Vaping can also create health issues, including worsening asthma, increased risk of cancer, and impairing blood vessels, according to the Truth Initiative.

Plus, the lithium-ion batteries in disposable vapes can be a fire hazard when disposed of improperly, which also wastes precious lithium that could be recycled.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Lithium demand has increased over the past few years as electric vehicles and appliances have become more popular. However, lithium mining is environmentally taxing, so researchers have tried to find ways to expand lithium battery recycling to help meet demand. 

Despite the adverse effects that vapes have had on both human health and the environment, some people have figured out ways to repurpose the lithium stored in them. One engineer figured out how to create a fast-charging power bank out of vapes found on the street.

As for the OP who discovered the mangled lithium pouch cell on the beach, they thanked Reddit users for helping them figure out the mystery object. 

"I'll find out where to properly dispose of it," they wrote.

