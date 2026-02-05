Resident shares photo after noticing concerning trend on local streets: 'My dad keeps finding these'

A concerned citizen posted to Reddit to identify a mysterious piece of trash.

"My dad keeps finding these on the street," the original poster wrote, alongside a picture of an unusual collection of components and wiring. "Looks like a battery and light with some [printed circuit board]."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Redditors were fairly certain about what the item was.

"It might be the remnants of a disposable vape that someone pitched out the window and then got run over," one commenter responded.

"That's the a**-end of a Geekbar disposable vape (I've torn them apart to repurpose them)," another confirmed.

Disposable vapes have been on the market for 20 years, but as they have improved, their marketability has shot up.

With more availability, power, flavor, and puffs per device, usage increased dramatically in the 2010s, especially among teens, according to the Truth Initiative.

While disposable vapes can last for a long time, there are some smokers who still finish a full cartridge within a week or even a few days. Unfortunately, this has led to an increase in tech waste, and few recycling facilities accept them.

According to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Americans dispose of 35 million vapes per year, which is almost 500,000 every day.

That's concerning as vape pens become more complex: they can include electronic screens, Bluetooth, games, and lights, which generate additional tech waste.

The PIRG noted that these enhancements use 30 tons of lithium every year — the equivalent of 3,350 electric car batteries — for something discarded after as little as a day. Furthermore, they can leach heavy metals into our water and soil, posing an environmental hazard.

While vaping is marketed as a healthier option to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are still a major health concern for people of all ages. They contain high amounts of nicotine and cancer-causing chemicals and are highly addictive, especially if consumed by minors. Habitual use can inhibit learning, focus, and impulse control.

Vape batteries remain a danger to humans after their initial use. If discarded in the street, they could cause a flat tire if it is driven over. Vape batteries are also responsible for $95 million in fire damage at waste facilities every year, according to the PIRG.

