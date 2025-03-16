Officials scramble amid reported policy change that would have big impact on public safety: 'Beyond our control'

"Do we actually know yet?"

The office dedicated to rebuilding the U.S. post-natural disasters is now facing uncertainty amid new plans from the federal government. According to a report by The New York Times in February, the Trump administration plans to cut office staff by 84%.

What's happening?

The Times obtained documents that reveal the Trump administration's plan to slash the Office of Community Planning and Development, a subset of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds recovery efforts post major natural disasters. As of mid-March, it's not clear if federal judges' orders to reinstate laid-off workers affects this plan.

According to the Times, cuts this significant can impact the flow of disaster relief money, slowing down the distribution of funds to vulnerable areas, such as North Carolina.

However, in an initial statement, spokeswoman for the department Kasey Lovett said, "Disaster recovery efforts are a top priority and will not be impacted. HUD's mission to serve all communities — especially following tragedies — remains unchanged."

According to Tampa-based outlet WUSF, several public officials in the area have been uncertain about funds going through and have been seeking answers in committee meetings — with one asking, "Do we actually know yet ... if we're actually getting this money?" Another official said, per WUSF, "If [the money] gets pulled back, that's beyond our control, but until we hear otherwise, I think we should go full steam ahead."

WUSF reported St. Petersburg, Florida, which was expecting to receive $160 million in grant funds to respond to hurricane damage, is "continuing to monitor guidance and directives from the federal government."

"We understand the uncertainty regarding federal funding can be frustrating for our community, but we remain focused on recovering from recent hurricanes and working across all levels of government on behalf of our residents," the city's public information officer, Samantha Bequer, said.

That said, WUSF's conclusion was that "at this point, there's no sign the funds are at risk."

Why is the Office of Community Planning and Development important?

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency acts as the first response team for rebuilding after natural disasters, some storms cause so much damage that FEMA alone is not enough for successful rebuilding, noted the Times. In these cases, HUD steps in to provide funding on top of FEMA.

"As disasters have grown more frequent and severe, HUD's disaster recovery program has become central to the country's strategy for coping with climate change," the Times reported.

With global temperatures continuing to rise and powerful storms becoming more intense, communities are more vulnerable to natural disasters. However, without the necessary support and funding to rebuild damaged roads, infrastructure, and houses, areas will take longer to eventually recover post-storm.

What's being done about cuts to disaster recovery funds?

Activists and other key stakeholders have urged policymakers to prioritize the crisis of increasing natural disasters, and the increasing global temperatures making them worse. While no guarantee, that type of attention can help to influence government officials to ensure important considerations are not overlooked.

Separately, by making eco-friendly lifestyle changes, such as ditching single-use plastics and transitioning toward clean energy, you can be a part of helping to combat rising global temperatures; if enough people do the same, it can lessen pollution enough to decrease the risk of extreme weather events.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.