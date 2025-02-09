Witness shares disturbing video of motorist rampaging through local park: 'That sort of behavior is sadly pretty normal'

According to the American Psychological Association, spending time outdoors in nature can be good for our mental health. However, when people ignore rules and take their own paths in parks, it can be detrimental to the environment and our enjoyment of the outdoors, as one Redditor in Oregon pointed out.

In a photo shared to the subreddit r/PortlandOR, a dirt bike rider ignored city laws and took their dirt bike down a walkway and "off trail."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Off-road vehicles, like ATVs and dirt bikes, can be detrimental to the environment by damaging root systems, spreading weeds, destroying plant life, and frightening, or even, killing animals, according to MapQuest. That's why it is so important to maintain off-highway vehicles to protected areas and follow the guidelines of Leave No Trace in natural areas. In Oregon, these types of vehicles are permitted to use gravel roads without the use of a permit.

Even if a rider avoids going off trail and remains on a walkway, like the rider in the image OP shared, they can put hikers and walkers in danger. The bikes can cause air and noise pollution, making it hard to enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, there have been other instances of dirt bike riders destroying nature. In Kissena Park in Queens, New York, a group destroyed 300 trees for a dirt bike track. A man in New Zealand was fined for creating an illegal dirt bike track in the forest.

A lack of respect for nature beyond off-highway vehicles, which includes littering and urban planning, can ruin parks and outdoor areas

"That sort of behavior is sadly pretty normal in our 'protected' nature areas," wrote one commenter.

Many users commented on their own experiences of bikers, hikers, and riders not following rules, putting plants, others, and themselves in danger.

"[Powell Butte's] sole purpose is to protect the flora and fauna that live there while allowing us to enjoy it," wrote one user. "I feel that in places that are created for the purpose of conserving nature, we should respect that."

"Crime is crime," one user responded with a link to the Broken Windows Theory, which states that signs of crime or disorder encourage further crime and disorder.

