New research finds simple factor that makes a profound difference in kids' behavior at school: 'I've seen the benefits ... both for myself and for them'

Just a few hours of outdoor schooling per week can greatly benefit children's mental health, according to a new study.

NonStop Local reported on the research, explaining that about 1,000 fifth- and sixth-grade students in Quebec were randomly selected to stay in their indoor classrooms all week or to spend two hours of that time with teachers in parks or green spaces.

During the three-month study, the kids took part in their regular school work, including subjects such math and languages, even while outdoors. These students were also asked to do a 15-minute activity meant to improve their mental health, such as writing a haiku or mindful walking.

The results? Children who participated in nature-based classrooms displayed noticeable improvements in mental health. This was especially evident in those who had started the program with the most significant problems, including anxiety, depression, aggressiveness, or social issues. Teachers reported that these kids appeared calmer, less anxious, and more attentive in class following outdoor interventions.

Study senior author Marie-Claude Geoffroy said she came up with the idea during the pandemic.

"My kids and I spend lots of time in parks, so I've seen the benefits of spending time in nature, both for myself and for them," she told NonStop Local. "So, I thought maybe we can have a free and accessible intervention where school children can spend time in nature, and we can measure the effects this has on their mood and behavior."

This is not the first time researchers have found a link between exposure to the outdoors and mental health improvements. For instance, doctors, mental health professionals, and social workers in England prescribed time in nature to more than 8,000 people, and participants reported a greater sense of happiness and purpose as well as less anxiety. Another study found that spending just 10 minutes in nature can help adults with mental illness.

"Our results are particularly relevant for educators, policy-makers and mental health professionals seeking cost-effective and accessible ways to support vulnerable students," Tianna Loose, first author of the study, said in a news release. "The intervention was low-cost, well-received and posed no risks, making it a promising strategy for schools with access to green spaces."

