State officials recruit unexpected experts to fight nefarious infestation: 'Everyone's got power to protect'

"Sometimes a cute and cuddly sidekick can help us."

Western Australia has recruited two new conservation workers, and they work on four paws.

According to Particle, Milo and Kelly are English springer spaniels trained to find a destructive organism threatening the region's plant life.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions hired them using funds from a $1.3 million Australian government grant.

The dogs search for a harmful pathogen called dieback, which infiltrates plant roots and can destroy entire natural areas. This microscopic organism travels through soil and moisture, attaching to roots, where it drains nutrients and blocks the plant's ability to take in water.

Dr. Kylie Ireland, who leads the Plant Disease Program at DBCA, noted the pathogen threatens more than 40% of plant species found in southwestern Australia.

Milo and Kelly can find remarkably small amounts of the organism in soil. Their noses work faster and more reliably than traditional laboratory testing, which can require two weeks for results.





The dogs inspect areas where people access natural spaces, examine plant nurseries, and help build maps showing pathogen locations. Before the canine team arrived, making these maps meant gathering soil samples, logging GPS data, and waiting for lab analysis.

English springer spaniels were selected because they excel at searching and respond well to rewards. Milo covers large territories, while Kelly brings high energy and sharp focus to fine details.

The dogs also address a growing challenge as temperatures rise and rainfall decreases. Wildfires can eliminate the plants that scientists typically use to spot infected zones, but the dogs can still locate the pathogen even after those plants disappear.

Each dog partners with a dedicated trainer. Megan Barnes from Detection for Good works with Kelly, while Liam Brown from Glevan Consulting trains Milo.

People can help prevent the spread of dieback by removing mud from shoes and gear, following established trails, and heeding warning signs in natural areas.

"Everyone's got power to protect the bush and protect their patches," said Ireland. "The baseline isn't complicated, but sometimes a cute and cuddly sidekick can help us communicate that better."

Outside of their detection abilities, Milo and Kelly connect with people and help spread the word about protecting plant life.

It's not the only time dogs have been enlisted to help deal with environmental issues, either. Spaniels working in Laos have been sniffing out rare saola oxen, and a Labrador in Minnesota was trained to search for invasive zebra mussels.

