Witnesses dumbfounded by dangerous actions of tourist on Devil's Bridge Trail: 'Good way to wind up dead'

"These are the people that are always complaining that there are too many rules."

Risking tumbling to one's death or getting severely hurt is just not worth it "for the 'gram."

That's why the r/outdoors subreddit was scratching their heads at pictures of the antics of two visitors at Devil's Bridge Trail in Sedona, Arizona.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor shared the images of the tourists posing for a series of photos on the distinct rock formations. One of the duo is exhibiting particularly risky behavior, including pointing while sitting haphazardly on the edge of the cliff, jumping up the rocks, and running across the bridge.

It's worth pointing out that the Forest Service writes of the trail that "if you have the nerve, you can walk across the top; once you're on it you'll find it's not such a tough walk."

So it's all well and good that the pair were there, but they seem to have missed the next part that advised tourists to "use caution and exercise some common sense; it's a long way down."

The area is also no stranger to tragic events. In 2014, there were two deaths, including a Palo Alto woman who tripped and fell 75 feet while getting up after a photo and a Tucson woman who tumbled eight feet while hiking in nearby rock formations.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

For that reason, it's best to exercise caution on dangerous natural features. Unfortunately, the allure to do outrageous things has also gotten the better of tourists in areas like Sequoia National Park. Similarly, a risk-taker at Long Canyon in Utah got into a real pickle after twisting their ankle and getting stranded on a hoodoo.

Another thing to be wary of is impacting the rock's natural features. Some visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area were captured destroying the area's rocks, and examples of apparent gender reveals on rock formations are another frustrating trend. Respecting the natural features and paying attention to rules and safety guidelines are a pivotal part of a responsible vacation.

Commenters on Reddit were astonished by the tourists' recklessness.

"Good way to wind up dead right there," one observed.

Another offered: "These are the people that are always complaining that there are too many rules. Guess why?"

"Deaths from falling are overwhelmingly by males goofing around on the edge," a Redditor who had read Over the Edge: Death in Grand Canyon pointed out. "Guess the pattern fits."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



